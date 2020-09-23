MyTreats announces launching of its super-saving mobile application

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — ITZ MyTreats Sdn. Bhd. in collaboration with MyAngkasa Holdings Sdn Bhd. today announced the soft launch of its mobile app to support Malaysians on their daily groceries during this pandemic.

The app allows Malaysians to redeem e-vouchers to get their essential items from the list of branded merchants.

The subscription is priced at RM1 a day with a minimum period of 1 year for RM365, where it will provide a total value of RM500 (of Treats points and Deals points) that they can redeem from the participating merchants.

The CEO of ITZ MyTreats Sdn. Bhd., Benjamin Foo said, “we are proud to collaborate with MyAngkasa Holdings to bring this new platform to provide new hope for Malaysians to buy grocery products during this crisis, and as a sustainable stream of income”.

MyTreats members can earn extra e-vouchers by referring their contacts to subscribe as a member. MyTreats CEO added, “people are given the freedom to generate as much income as they could possibly make to get goods for the whole family”.

The other feature includes Lucky Spin where members can have a chance to win Deals point or grand prizes on a daily basis.

The Chairman of MyAngkasa Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Shaharuddin Mohammad said, “I look forward to having better features in the near future to attract more members”.