Bone Growth Stimulator Market | Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% | Increasing Target Patient Population

According to the new market research report “Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, PRP), Application (Spinal Fusion, Delay Union & Non-union Bone Fracture, Oral-maxillofacial), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Academia, CROs) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Procedural benefits offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatment

Bone growth stimulation devices offer a cost-effective and safer alternative mode to treat orthopedic diseases as compared to traditional surgical therapies for nonunion bone fractures. These devices have been reported to shorten the patient’s hospital stay as well as lessen the risks of complications and infections. This is expected to aid the adoption of bone growth stimulation products among key end users. This is also augmented by clinical evidence that validates the clinical efficacy of bone growth stimulation products in the effective and rapid bone regeneration as compared to traditional methodologies.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic protein (BMPs), and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. This large share is attributed to the growing aging population, rising preference for non-surgical treatment procedures, and growing prevalence of nonunion fractures. Additionally, the rising incidence of obesity, smoking, and diabetes which delay or inhibit bone healing after surgery or trauma are further driving the market growth.

On the basis of application, the global bone growth stimulators market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other applications. The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising number of spine procedures (and rate of spinal fusion failure), established safety and efficacy of stimulators in fusion surgery, and increasing use of bone growth stimulation products.

Major Market Developments:

In 2017, Orthofix International N.V. received CE and FDA approval for its next-generation bone growth stimulators, namely, Cervical-Stim and Spinal- Stim. These devices are used to stimulate and enhance natural healing process of the body post spinal fusion operation.

In 2016, Bioventus LLC, launched its Ultrasound Bone Healing System, EXOGEN in Saudi Arabia. The product is used in the treatment of delayed unions, non-unions, and joint fusion

In 2015, Zimmer Holdings merged with Biomet, Inc., a U.S.-based company engaged in the development of musculoskeletal medical products. This merger helped both companies to expand their footprints in the global musculoskeletal devices market and strengthen its position in the bone stimulators market.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2016. Asia is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as large population base, improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of obesity and spinal disorders are key factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Isto Biologics (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the players operating the Bone Growth Stimulators Market.