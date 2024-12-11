Microbial Fermentation Technology Market 2030: Unpacking the Growth Drivers

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Growth & Trends

The global microbial fermentation technology market size is expected to reach USD 49.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Since fermentation is observed to be of utmost importance in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, there is also a growing demand for microbial fermentation technology in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This has led to increasing collaborations and developments in this market space.

For instance, in September 2021, BIOVECTRA and ABEC collaboratively announced that the latter company would provide CSR single-use microbial fermentation solutions to expand BIOVECTRA’s manufacturing capabilities. The newly installed solutions are expected to provide a faster turnaround time with high-growth microbial fermentation on large scale. Moreover, in September 2022, Cargill and Genomatica along with Cyclone Engineers are working on a project to scale up the bioreactor fermentation processing. This project is a part of the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative with a grant of USD 2.5 million.

Furthermore, technological advances in microbial fermentation platforms are also expected to supplement the market growth. For instance, several metabolic engineering approaches have been developed by researchers to enhance the performance of microbial cell factories used for the production of complex biologics or small molecules. Such continuous developments in this market space are likely to increase the adoption of this technology in biomanufacturing.

Additionally, various medications and vaccines, such as hormones, antibody fragments, and pneumococcal vaccines, are bio-manufactured using microbial fermentation techniques. Bacterial cells are often resistant to shear damage, enabling the use of high-shear radial impeller systems and high agitation rates. This gives the fermentors a high mass transfer potential, allowing them to accommodate fast metabolizing, high-cell density microbial cell cultivations and increasing the quantity of product that the bioprocesses can produce. Thus, with the increasing adoption of SUB fermentors for bacterial fermentation, the market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the antibiotics segment captured the highest market revenue share in 2021. Increasing research activities due to the rise of antibiotic-resistant microbes have positively impacted market growth

Owing to the faster and more stable growth pattern of microorganisms, the use of fermentation in small molecule synthesis is expected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forecast period

By end-users, CMOs and CDMOs accounted for a significant share in 2021. The capacity expansion by several CMOs and the growing trend of outsourcing is expected to propel the segment revenue generation

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high number of operating CMOs and the growing biopharmaceutical industry in countries such as India, Japan, and China

Furthermore, the demand for biologics and biopharmaceuticals is increasing in Japan. As a result, Japanese firms are undertaking various strategic initiatives to enhance their domestic biomanufacturing operations

North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry coupled with a high number of fermentation solution providers

Continuous efforts by key players to improve their product offerings are also contributing to North America’s regional market growth

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microbial fermentation technology market report based on application, end-user, and region:

Microbial Fermentation Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Antibiotics

Probiotics Supplements

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Biosimilars

Vaccines

Enzymes

Small Molecules

Others

Microbial Fermentation Technology End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

CMOs & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Microbial Fermentation Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



