Master Data Management Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-23 — According to a research report “Master Data Management Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Data Type, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global MDM market size is expected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The major driving factors in the MDM market are increase in the use of data quality tools for data management and rising need for compliance.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global market from 2020 to 2025, owing to the presence of several solution vendors in the US. Canada has the highest internet penetration rate responsible for the growth of North America. Additionally, the presence of several vendors and favorable support environments has led to the foundation of a robust support ecosystem in the region. The MDM market in North America is expected to grow steadily, as enterprises are consolidated multi-domain MDM software applications, as a part of their strategy, to to have data comprehensively managed, processed, and analyzed through a master copy provided exclusively through MDM and achieve improved business functioning.

Market Players

The major vendors offering MDM Software are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), TIBCO Software (US), Informatica (US), Talend (US), Cloudera (US), Riversand (US), SynForce (US), Stibo Systems (Denmark), Profisee Group (US), Reltio (US), Semarchy (US), EnterWorks (US), Symantec (US), Ataccama (Canada), AWS (US), Teradata (US), Mindtree (US), Magnitude Software (US), Contentserv Switzerland Vitria (US), Veeva (US), Qlik (US), MapR (US), GoldenSource (US), AWS (US), MuleSoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), Zaloni (US), and Actian (US).

Informatica is an enterprise cloud data management solution provider, founded in 1993, and headquartered in California, US. The company offers data integration products and services worldwide. It offers intelligent platformand products to help organizations unleash the power and value of data stored at differentplaces. The privately held company has 100 patents, 8 R&D centers, and more than 9000 customers in around 82 countries. Informatica caters to industries such as banking and capitalmarkets, healthcare, insurance, public sector, retail, life sciences, and utilities. The company was listed on NASDAQ under the symbol INFA, and now it is operating as a private company after it was acquired in 2015 by The Permira Funds Partner. The company is extremely amenable toward variations in global market trends pertaining to the cloud, MDM, big data, and data quality maintenance to integrate these changes within its business portfolio. It mainly strategizes on increasing its data initiatives and advancing its technology innovations. In September 2018, the company launched its new hybrid Big Data Management Solution for Apache Spark- Based Big Data Clouds. This solution will help organizations overcome the challenges of managing and governing large data volumes flowing into and through data lake environments on-premises and in the cloud.It has a presence across the globe in regions such as the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

IBM was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in New York, US. The company operates through 5 business segments, namely, cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, global financing, and others. It offers industry solutions, system services, IT infrastructure, resiliency services, and financing. IBM is one of the top vendors in the MDM market, owing to the strong portfolio of solutions and services that the company offers in the market. The IBM Cloud has emerged as a platform of choice for all business applications, as it is AI compatible and safe to use. It is a unifying platform, which integrates the capabilities of IBM in a single architecture and spans over public and private clouds. Using this powerful cloud platform, the company can cater to the requirements of different businesses across the globe, along with a continuous stream of innovative capabilities, such as computation and storage, data and Watson services, IoT and blockchain services, and IBM Q Experience. Moreover, in April 2020, IBM Research Team has made multiple novel, free resources from across IBM to help healthcare researchers, doctors and scientists around the world accelerate COVID-19 drug discovery: from gathering insights to applying the latest virus genomic information and identifying potential targets for treatments, to creating new drug molecule candidates.

