MBAF Voted Reader’s Choice Winner for 914Inc.’s Best of Business Awards

Miami, FL, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — National public accounting and advisory firm MBAF has been voted the Reader’s Choice Winner of 914Inc.’s second Annual Best of Business Awards for the “Best Accounting” category.

914INC., published by Westchester Magazine, is Westchester County’s first and only business lifestyle magazine. The publication is celebrating its second annual “Best of Business” Awards, where Westchester’s most popular business-to-business companies are picked by readers and local business professionals.

“We are honored to have been recognized by our peers and local Westchester residents as the best accounting firm in the area,” said Emilio Escandon, Managing Principal of the New York region of MBAF. “It is a great accomplishment and we look forward to continuing to support the local New York community, especially during these uncertain times.”

MBAF’s Westchester County office, located in Valhalla provides accounting, tax, and audit services to businesses, non-profits, and high net-worth individuals of Westchester County including the city of White Plains as well as other surrounding areas. Additionally, MBAF’s Manhattan office, centrally located on 40th Street and 3rd Avenue, services local businesses and individuals in New York City and throughout the Tri-State Area. Some of MBAF’s non-traditional services include: international tax, business valuations, risk and transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, forensic accounting, cyber security, and litigation support services.

A full list of 914INC.’s Best of Business winners can be found on the Westchester Magazine’s website.

For more information on MBAF, visit our website at www.mbafcpa.com.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

MBAF – CPAs and Advisors

1450 Brickell Avenue, 18th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

Tel: 305-373-5500

Fax: 305-373-0056

URL: https://www.mbafcpa.com/

Email: mbaf@mbafcpa.com