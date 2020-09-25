Inovar had the opportunity to Digitally Transform one of the biggest Telecom Companies in the US

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — As per Shivsankar Barik, VP Delivery of Inovar Consulting, the main challenge was that our client’s company had a big issue in collaborating with peers and reaching out to the right SPOCs and finding other important information.

We were excited to be a part of this journey where we were to provide technical solutions to ensure effortless and uninterrupted operations. We cut down their time to market and improved their operational efficiency with a 40% improvement in site/signal compliance achieved with the help of big data analytics.

We have come a long way since then having managed their existing SharePoint Sites, built net new site for different teams as well as helped them migrate them from SharePoint OnPremises to SharePoint Online.

About Inovar Consulting:

Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.