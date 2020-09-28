Smoke Evacuation Systems Market – Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation systems are the major factors driving the growth of the global smoke evacuation systems market during forecast year.

According to the latest market research by MarketsandMarkets, “The smoke evacuation systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 154 million by 2025 from USD 115 million in 2020.”

Current Market Opportunities:

1. Emerging Countries

2. Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures

3. Growing Target Patient Population

Market Size Estimation:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global smoke evacuation systems market.

1. A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the global smoke evacuation systems industry and other dependent submarkets.

2. The key players in the global smoke evacuation systems industry were identified through secondary research, and their global market shares were determined through primary and secondary research.

3. The research methodology includes the study of the annual and quarterly financial reports of top market players as well as interviews with industry experts to gather key insights on various market segments and subsegments.

4. All segmental shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149736406

On the basis of product type, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.

On the basis of application, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries.

Laparoscopic surgeries accounted for the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market in 2019. Factors such as the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room will contribute to the demand for smoke evacuation systems in this application segment.

Key Questioned Answered in Report:

# Who are the key players in the market and which strategies have they pursued?

# What does the competitive landscape in this market look like?

# What is the strategic analysis of different geographical regions?

# What are the different market opportunities for stakeholders?

Geographical Growth Analysis of Smoke Evacuation System Market:

This report covers the smoke evacuation systems market across four major geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market mainly due to factors such as the increase in the number of inpatient surgeries performed in the US, expansion in the target disease population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant protocols and guidelines in the North America region.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149736406

Recent Developments in Smoke Evacuation System Market:

1. In November 2019, CONMED Corporation (US) acquired Buffalo Filter LLC (US) in order to improve its smoke evacuation product line.

2. In January 2018, Stryker Corporation (US) acquired Safe Air (Switzerland) to enhance its product portfolio in surgical smoke evacuation.

3. In January 2017, Ethicon (US) acquired Megadyne Medical Products (US), Inc. to expand its advanced energy portfolio related to smoke evacuation products.

Key Players in Smoke Evacuation System Industry:



CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US) are some of the major players in the global smoke evacuation systems market.

CONMED Corporation is one of the leading market players in the global smoke evacuation systems market as the company has a strong presence in the established markets of the US, the UK, and Canada. The leading position of CONMED is solely due to its advanced product offerings for the North American and European markets.