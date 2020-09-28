Live Cell Imaging Market worth USD 2.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.9%

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Growth in the live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research.

By type, the reagents segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the live cell imaging consumables market

On the basis of type, the global live cell imaging consumables market is segmented into reagents, media, assay kits, and other consumables (microplates, slides, petri dishes, cover slips, and culture chambers). In 2018, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163914483

The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing stem cell research activity and investments.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the major revenue generating region in the live cell imaging market. The live cell imaging market in the region is driven by the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163914483

Key Market Players

The key players in the live cell imaging market are Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), and NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea).

Recent Developments

Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) entered into an agreement with Triolab AS, a leading distributor of diagnostics and life science products.

In September 2018, Leica signed an agreement with Triolab to enable the latter supply and support Leica Microsystems’ confocal, and stereo microscope systems for the life science industry and sample preparation products for electron microscopy.

Carl Zeiss AG entered into a partnership with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) (US).

In March 2017, Carl entered into a partnership with the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) to provide researchers around the US with access to the advanced technologies offered by Zeiss including the ZEISS Celldiscoverer 7, at IGB’s Core Facilities.

Bruker acquired Luxendo, a privately held spin-off of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) (Germany), a company that develops and manufactures light-sheet fluorescence microscopy instruments. In May 2017, Bruker acquired Luxendo to enable new research advances in live-cell imaging.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=163914483