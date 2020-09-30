Protect your digital privacy with VyprVPN

Meggen, Switzerland, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — VyprVPN has been updated to version 4.1.0. The new update brings the proprietary WireGuard technology to the Windows app to provide improved performance and easier set up of the protocol.

What is VyprVPN?

VyprVPN is a virtual private networking (VPN) service designed to reroute your internet traffic through a secure remote server. There are two main benefits of this. Firstly, it lets you connect to the internet via servers around the world so you can work around local restrictions and access the web as you would from another country. For example, you can access online streaming services and other content which may be restricted or censored in your region. Secondly, it uses AES-256 encryption and IP leak prevention to hide your real IP address and protect your online identity. This means you can browse in complete confidence that your online activities are safe from the prying eyes of your internet service provider and any other third parties.

Whether you’re using VyprVPN for work or recreation, it provides unfettered access to the global web. You can get around regional censorship rules and access any content you want in the country of your choice. If you are using a VPN for work, online banking, or other activities that involve sensitive information being transmitted, this means you can also keep your activities safe from hackers and wireless eavesdroppers. This is especially important if you are using the internet from a public wireless hotspot, where online activities can easily be monitored and tracked by unauthorized individuals. Thanks to the performance improvements in the latest version, it offers excellent speeds and a server network with hundreds of thousands of IP addresses to mask your online identity. It also includes a kill switch to ensure your online activities remain hidden even if the connection to the VPN server drops.

