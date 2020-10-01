SpotifyPromotions.net Backed By Integrity and Nearly 30 Years in the Music Biz, Covers All the Bases

Mandalay Bay, CA., 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — Music Marketing Company, Web ‘n Retail (a division of Rock ‘n Retail, LLC) announces the launch of SpotifyPromotions.net*. The Firm has withstood the test of time and trends, as the Company nears its 30 year anniversary. They have provided music marketing services to over 300 Artists, Labels and Distributors. Their secret? Honesty, integrity, transparency, communication; and consistent, hard and thorough work.

The obvious next step, they are now fully immersed in Spotify Marketing campaigns. Thus, Web ‘n Retail is proud to present SpotifyPromotions.net*. Their campaign offers a robust package covering all possible bases, to increase an Artist’s numbers on Spotify.

Their program results are second to none increasing Client’s Spotify numbers as high as:

+ 1,470,000% in Streams

+ 43,000% in Number of Playlists

+ 9,700% in Saves

+ 41,011% in Monthly Listeners

+ 1,300% in Followers

Recently the Company CEO, Gale Rosenberg spent some quality time talking with the Jason Damico show (airing on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and all other streaming platforms). They discussed the overall climate of the business from past to present to future – which is now in the hands of the top streaming services.

During the interview Ms. Rosenberg discussed how their Spotify campaigns are ALL-IN and fully organic. They cover all the bases including: Playlist pitching, eblasting to Indie and Spotify curators, manual submissions to Indie Curators, collaborative playlist placements and BtoC Spotify consumer outreach via Social Media. Unlike other firms’ offerings, artist campaigns run for 12 weeks in order to fill the need for their clients to achieve longevity, stretching their budgets and stretching out active campaign results in a wave; versus a big spike and then a complete drop-off.

Throughout the years in the forever changing record industry, CEO Gale Rosenberg, has marketed 8-tracks, vinyl albums, laserdiscs, cassettes, VHS, DVD’s, CD’s, Enhanced CD’s and Digital Downloads and had the very first reality show on the internet (Rock The Strip) in 1994. The show was coupled with a CD store; and Rock The Strip was the first chart reporter for online sales in Billboard Magazine.

For more information on their Spotify Promotion Campaign visit www.SpotifyPromotions.net

ABOUT THE COMPANY

With over 29 years of experience, Web ‘n Retail, the online music marketing division of Rock ‘n Retail, LLC; has managed campaigns for over 300 artists on major and independent labels as well as for unsigned musicians. They also run SpotifyPromotions.net providing robust services to increase Artists’ Spotify streaming numbers.

The President and Owner, Gale Rosenberg, has years of music marketing experience including positions held at ABC & MCA Records, PolyGram Distribution, Wherehouse Entertainment Corporation and Billboard, Mix, Creem & Thrash Metal Magazines. Ms. Rosenberg is also an adjunct Instructor of UCLA Extension’s “Entrepreneurship of the Independent Artist” required Music Business certification class and a Guest Lecturer on the topic of Online Music Marketing at UCLA and Loyola Marymount University.

