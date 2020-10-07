Applications and Characteristics of BIM Software

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — For construction management, BIM solutions are vital for the success of projects whenever tasks such as budgeting, workforce availability, strict inspections, and stringent timelines are expected.

BIM Software enables all contractors to evaluate and analyze files and provide realistic input before the project starts; this feature is very valuable because the information collected can be presented to investors and finance managers.

Best BIM Software allows property management and maintenance technicians to review BIM files midway through the construction process; as it will allow them to start planning for facilities management. With the perfect BIM program, for example, the GM of a hotel can start visualizing where special sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) can be deployed for the purpose of enriching guest experience. As per the regulations with strict green building standards, BIM systems make it easier to estimate sustainability in terms of eco-friendly construction materials and overall sustainability.

With BIM systems in place, and having timely access to the right information, all the project managers and team members can be on the same page, and improvements can be carefully planned at any time during the construction process. For building compliance, BIM files enable to obtain necessary permits easier and faster than CAD blueprints and printed reports. BIM solutions offer the most holistic method to residential or commercial structure design to plan future operations and maintenance.

Overall, BIM solutions fulfill the gaps in the real estate and construction development processes of the past. The main functionality of BIM software is it provides intelligent collaboration platforms for all property stakeholders.

• Building information models are computer files that can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making for built asset.

• BIM automation helps to reduce errors and mismatches in the building performance simulation process.

• BIM software can automatically create an input file for building performance simulations thus saving a significant amount of time and effort.

• Building Information Modeling has collaboration functionality that allows multiple team members to work on the same project model at the same time.

• BIM best describes the geometry, spatial relationships, geographic information, quantities and properties of building elements, cost estimates, material inventories, and project schedule.

• Green Building XML (gbXML) is a subset of BIM that is focused on green building design and operation.

• AI approach for assessing building performance simulation results can provide best simulation performance without any error.

• BIM software helps to optimize the designing work for architecture, construction, plant, civil, and MEP projects.

