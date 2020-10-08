KCS Partners with a Global Personal Branding Company WBC to Make Businesses More Identifiable Online

Ahmedabad, New York, California, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

KCS, a digital transformation company, announced today a strategic partnership with World Brand Company (WBC), a leading New York-based firm delivering personal branding and professional image building solutions to make businesses more identifiable online. Through several implementations with various brands globally and across industries, World Brand Company has helped in enhancing design experience and boosting online presence through personal branding solutions and services.

The collaboration between KCS and WBC is going to help the businesses seeking out for personal branding solutions that can aid their brand outshine globally.

Tanuj Singh, Chief Growth Officer of KCS, says the partnership means more value for customers: “I am happy to announce KCS partnership with WBC. Since its inception, KCS has been helping the global tech community with digital product engineering and digital marketing services. Now we are strengthening the personal branding solutions by joining forces with a leading US-based image building and personal branding solution provider company WBC. We aim to provide a more identifiable online presence to our global customers and our collaboration with WBC can help us in understanding different market types and serving the needs of our clients based on various locations across the globe.

KCS is all set to create new higher benchmarks in delivering standardized digital marketing solutions. Our team is dedicated to delivering world-class personal branding solutions to our global clients, and this partnership reinforces that commitment.”

Anna Leonti, Founder & CEO, World Brand Company, explains how customers benefit: “By partnering with KCS we can together drive the benefits of branding solutions across industries. In times like today where customers search for the business value online, it is very significant to build an online reputation.

Personal branding today means establishing brand identity frequently to ensure your organization is recognizable to the targeted audience. Our personal branding solutions help businesses to establish their brand value and enhance public relations through unexceptional design experience and digital marketing strategies.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a forward-looking organization like KCS to bring World Brand Company in the global stage especially in the American and Asian markets. We are sure that our personal branding solutions would aid organizations to thrive their business values in the most presentable manner and help their brand get the recognition it deserves.”

For more information on how KCS and WBC are reimagining the personal branding, visit https://www.kcsitglobal.com/ and https://www.worldbrandcompany.com/

About Krish Compusoft Services (KCS)

KCS is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and design since 2001. We enable clients in manufacturing, financial services, hi-tech, media, and healthcare to become competitive in their businesses by providing value-based information technology services in onshore, offshore, and near-shore models. KCS’s portfolio of services includes enterprise application services, custom application services, and specialized services like CX, AI & data analytics, Cloud, IoT, and mobility. KCS’s robust delivery processes embrace digitized project management methodologies, embedded within proven practices of Six Sigma, SEI CMMI Level 3, ISO, and secure services framework. KCS has a presence across the United States, UK, South Africa, Israel, ME, and APAC regions, including India. For further information, visit https://www.kcsitglobal.com/.

About World Brand Company

World Brand Company a New York based-company was founded in the year 2018 by Anna Leonti to create a personal brand strategy for ambitious professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to improve and enhance their public image through effective self-presentation and Social Media presence. The company provides personal branding solutions to enterprises of all sizes right from start-ups to SME to well-established businesses. To explore more about the company and services, kindly visit at https://www.worldbrandcompany.com

