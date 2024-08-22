Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Growth, Trends And Challenges

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-22 — /EPR Netwo

Cleaning And Hygiene Products Industry Overview

The global cleaning and hygiene products market size was estimated at USD 153.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing number of single-person households, rising disposable income, heightened health and hygiene priorities among consumers have driven a surge in the demand for household cleaning products.

Moreover, the market has witnessed ongoing product innovations, as numerous companies expand their product ranges, significantly transforming the industry landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly heightened awareness regarding hygienic practices and household cleanliness on a global scale. This increased awareness sparked an unprecedented surge in demand for cleaning products, resulting in a widespread shortage. Manufacturers responded by ramping up production capacity, which notably boosted global sales within this market segment.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market

The market is experiencing a notable push from consumers towards eco-friendly and sustainable household products. This shift is evident as customers seek cleaning items with ‘natural’ components, aiming to steer clear of harmful chemicals while reducing carbon emissions in both production and usage. Furthermore, the growing market for premium household products in developed nations such as the UK, the U.S., Canada, and Japan has contributed significantly to recent market expansion.

There is a rising emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene within commercial sectors, fueling substantial demand for multi-purpose cleaning products. These cleaners boast versatility, able to handle various tasks like floor and surface cleaning, glass maintenance, and effectively tackling challenging stains like oil and grease. The efficiency of using a single product for multiple functions is apparent, offering economic advantages and simplified management and storage.

The market has seen a notable increase in demand for cleaning products that prioritize safety and are devoid of harsh chemicals. Ammonia, a common ingredient in many cleaners, often presents an unpleasant aspect. Within bustling commercial spaces hosting numerous daily visitors, these products can adversely affect the overall visitor experience. Moreover, individuals sensitive to chemical cleaning products might exhibit allergic reactions such as sneezing, coughing, or watery eyes in severe cases.

Individual preferences for products vary significantly, influenced by psychographic, demographic, and behavioral aspects. Lifestyle choices and awareness notably shape consumer behavior. Sustaining consumer loyalty and product differentiation poses a challenge in the current market. The allure of innovative offerings often leads consumers away from sticking to a single brand or product. Small and medium-sized manufacturers face escalating difficulties in keeping pace with evolving consumer preferences, collectively impeding market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Homecare & Décor Industry Research Reports.

• The global personal chef services market size was valued at USD 15.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. As more consumers become health-conscious and seek to manage dietary restrictions or preferences, the need for customized meal plans has grown.

• The global wash basins market size was estimated at USD 34.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The expansion of the real estate and construction sectors significantly impacts the demand for wash basins.

Cleaning And Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the globalcleaning and hygiene products market based on product, application, end-user, and region:

Cleaning & Hygiene Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Abrasives

• Acids

• Bleaches

• Detergents & Degreasers

• Sanitizers

• Others

Cleaning & Hygiene Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Toilet

• Kitchen

• Floor

• Surface

• Laundry

• Hand/Personal Care

• Others

Cleaning & Hygiene Products End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Household

• Commercial

o Hospitals & Healthcare Establishments

o Hospitality

o Food Service

o Cruise Ships

o Building Service Contractors

o Retail Stores

o Institutional

o Commercial Laundry

Cleaning & Hygiene Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Russia

o Poland

o Belgium

o Switzerland

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Australia & New Zealand

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Caribbean Islands

o Central America

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

Order a free sample PDF of the Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Unilever plc

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• McBride plc

• Vikara Services Pvt. Ltd. (The Better Home)

Key Cleaning And Hygiene Products Company Insights

Some key players operating in this market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Unilever PLC.

• Unilever is a multinational consumer goods company with a diverse portfolio of food, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care products. The brands under the company operate under five groups – beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream. Unilever is active in more than 190 countries, with a portfolio of more than 400 brands. The company focuses on environmental sustainability and takes active steps to minimize the impact of its operations on the environment.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, the U.S. The company manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails products in categories such as health care, household, personal care, and veterinary products. The company caters to personal care, oral care, home care, and pet care through its brands Colgate, Palmolive, Elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, Suavitel, Hill’s Science Diet, and Hill’s Prescription Diet.

Vikara Services Pvt. Ltd. (THE BETTER HOME) is one of the notable emerging market participants in the cleaning and hygiene products market.

• Vikara Services Pvt. Ltd (THE BETTER HOME) specializes in creating, innovating, manufacturing, and distributing a wide array of essential household items. Their range includes laundry essentials, household cleaning implements, kitchen utensils, and more. The company promotes and sells its products across multiple countries and regions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and various other global markets.

Recent Developments

• In January 2022, Henkel Corporation outlined its intentions to merge its beauty care division with its laundry and home care segment. This strategic move is geared towards the establishment of fresh consumer brands by leveraging this unified platform

• In December 2021, Unilever introduced a novel dishwashing liquid formulated entirely from naturally sourced ingredients. This product is highly renewable, with 99% of its components biodegradable, and packaged in bottles crafted from 100% recyclable plastics. The company’s objective revolves around diminishing carbon footprints and lessening reliance on ingredients derived from fossil fuels

rk/ —