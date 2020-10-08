Antifungal Drugs Market Research and Competitive Insights To 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 8, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Antifungal Drugs Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Antifungal Drugs industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Antifungal Drugs barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

Global Antifungal Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. Anti-fungal drugs, as the name suggests, are used to cure fungal infections. Common fungal infections such as ringworm, fungal nail infection, and vaginal infection typically occur on the external surface of the body, although specific fungal invasive infections occur in an internal body organs such as brain and lungs.

The factors that propel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Market include increasing occurrence of fungal infections across the globe, increasing consciousness, and ongoing research and development in anti-fungal drugs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including occurrence of counterfeit drugs and resistance towards antifungal drugs.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Antifungal Drugs Market.

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Antifungal Drugs Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the industry.

The antifungal agents presently available for the treatment of complete fungal infections are: amphotericin B and lipid formulations of amphotericin B, azoles,5-fluorocytosine, ketoconazole, miconazole, fluconazole and itraconazole. Antifungal Drugs Industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The industry may be explored by drug type, dosage form, infection type, therapeutic indications and geography.

Antifungal Drugs Market may be explored by drug type as Azoles may further include (Thiazoles, Voricanazole, Imidazole’s, and Others), Echinocandins may further include (Anidulafungin, Micafungin, Caspofungin, and Others), Allylamines may further include (Naftifine, Terbinafine, Butenafine, and Others), and Polyenes may further include (Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Natamycin, Hamycin, and Others). The “Azoles” segment led the Antifungal Drugs Industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth may include composition of important agents such as Vfend, Diflucan, and Noxafil, and extensive usage in the treatment of candidemia, blastomycosis, systemic candidiasis and ocular fungal infections.

The dosage form that could be explored in the Antifungal Drugs Industry include Drugs, Ointments, Powders, and Others. The industry could be explored based on infection type as Systemic Antifungal Infections, and superficial Antifungal Infections. The market may be analyzed by therapeutic indications as Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Others. The “Dermatophytosis” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing occurrence of skin infections in kids, and rise in the incidence of opportunistic fungal infections that will eventually surge the Dermatophytosis segment in the forecast period.

North America accounted for the major share of the Antifungal Drugs Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high patient consciousness levels, and R&D strength pertaining to new drug development.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Industry comprise Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Beckman Coulter, Kramer Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Tecan Group, and Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

