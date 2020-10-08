Gummy Vitamins Market: Future Market Projections for Forthcoming years

The gummy vitamins market is expected to continue its steady growth on account of the growing micronutrients deficiency in the global population, coupled with the increasing consumer awareness about the consequential health impacts associated with vitamin deficiencies. The global gummy vitamins market is forecasted to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 2.5 Bn between 2020 and 2030.

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Gummy Vitamins Market

Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global food and beverages industry where both the production and supply chain have been disrupted by national and regional lockdowns. Unlike other markets, a change in consumer habits has resulted in increased demand for other essential food and beverage products. At the same time, manufacturers of gummy vitamins are deciding how best to address potential supply chain disturbances and capacity limitations that may prevent them from meeting changing customer requirements.

Bayer AG, The Honest Company, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Pharmavite LLC, Zanon Vitamec, Life Science Nutritionals, Boscogen Inc., Hero Nutritionals LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and ABH Nature’s Products Inc.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

CIS & Russia

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product,

Single Vitamin Gummy

Multivitamin Gummy

On the basis by Customer Orientation,

Children

Adult

On the basis by Source Type,

Animal Based

Plant Based

On the basis of by Packaging Type,

Bottles & Jars

Stand-Up Pouches

On the basis of by Sales Channel,

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Gummy Vitamins Market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Gummy Vitamins Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Gummy Vitamins Market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Gummy Vitamins Market.

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Gummy Vitamins in xx industry?

How will the global Gummy Vitamins Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Gummy Vitamins by 2030 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Gummy Vitamins?

Which regions are the Gummy Vitamins Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

Historic Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2015

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2030

