Xenoss to participate at AdExhanger’s Programmatic I/O 2020

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Xenoss, MarTech software consulting and development company, will be participating in the annual AdExhanger’s Programmatic I/O conference. This event attracts thousands of leading experts in the AdTech industry, publishers, advertising agencies, and marketing executives. Programmatic I/O 2020 will be held virtually for six days:

Oct. 5, 7, 13, 15, 19, and 21.

This year’s summit will focus on several areas such as Programmatic Essentials for Buy and Sell Sides, Identity & Data, and Brand Story Spotlights. The speakers will cover the latest programmatic media buying trends from the leading researchers and analysts.

Xenoss will be represented by our executive team: Dmitry Sverdlik, CEO and Vova Kyrychenko, CTO. Xenoss is excited to attend this year’s event and participate in discussions, share knowledge, and network with ad tech professionals.

The Xenoss team encourages other attendees to schedule a meeting and discuss partnership opportunities:

Dmitry Sverdlik

CEO, Xenoss

email: ds@xenoss.io

phone: +16468441939

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sverdlik/

Vova Kyrychenko

CTO, Xenoss

email: vk@xenoss.io

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vovakyrychenko/

About Xenoss

Xenoss (https://xenoss.io/) is a MarTech software consulting and development company headquartered in New York and with R&D centers located in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine. They help clients build custom MarTech/AdTech software products for marketing automation, audience behavior tracking and prediction, fraud detection, programmatic media buying/selling, and more.