Phototherapy Equipment Market Segmentation, Growth Rate and Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Phototherapy Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global phototherapy equipment/device market value was worth USD 481.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of skin diseases is significantly boosting the phototherapy equipment market. Some of the most prevalent skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis and acne related problems.

Key Players:

Nice Neotech Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Solarc Systems

Atom Medical Corporation

Phoenix Medical Systems

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/phototherapy-equipment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing incidence and prevalence of skin diseases is projected to accelerate growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

Apart from chronic skin diseases, phototherapy equipment are also used for treating neonatal jaundice. Exposure of fluorescent lights on neonates helps in the treatment of this disease condition. According to WHO, almost 60% of the new born suffer from jaundice within first week of their birth. According to Scholars Journal of Applied Medical Sciences, almost 25-50% of infants and premature neonates suffer from jaundice. Thus, increasing number of neonates with jaundice is expected to support the demand for phototherapy products.

Furthermore, with technological advancements in the field of phototherapy, this market is witnessing a significant growth.

Application Insights:

Skin Disease Treatment

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Others

Regional Insight:

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in 2016. This is due to the increasing number of acne disorders and people being more concerned about their esthetics in country like the U.S. Adoption of highly advanced devices is also expected to boost this regional segment growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to showcase attractive CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of skin disease such as eczema and psoriasis among the Indian population. Moreover, increasing awareness in developing countries regarding advanced skin care treatments is further projected to boost the market growth.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark