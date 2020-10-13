BlackBeltHelp Launches a Pre-Built COVID-19 Chatbot at ZERO COST

Chicago, United States, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Chatbot delivers quick, accurate, and automated answers regarding COVID-19 to the students and can be set-up within a week.

There has been an overwhelming increase in student questions around COVID-19 due to the seismic shift of face-to-face teaching and learning online. BlackBeltHelp is providing COVID-19 Chatbot at no cost to help higher education institutions in focusing on more complex and high-value tasks. Implementing the Chatbot will ensure that students get answers to their questions without waiting in lengthy queues over the phone.

BlackBeltHelp assists institutions in communicating information quickly and accurately to students by:

• Reducing support costs and increasing efficiency

• Automating high volume of COVID-19 questions via web and mobile

• Answering repetitive COVID-19 specific questions

• Providing COVID-19 specific information in 20+ languages

Request a demo for your free COVID-19 Chatbot: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/covid-19-chatbot.html