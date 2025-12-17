Pediatric Hospitals Market 2030: China Chases U.S. in Kids’ Bed Count

Pediatric Hospitals Market Summary

The global pediatric hospitals market was valued at USD 160.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 236.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is being supported by a rising pediatric population, increasing household incomes, and a growing preference among parents to consult super-specialists for complex pediatric conditions. In parallel, continuous advancements in digital health systems are improving service delivery and operational efficiency across pediatric hospitals.

A major contributor to market expansion is the increasing prevalence of pediatric diseases across multiple regions. As healthcare infrastructure continues to expand, the demand for specialized pediatric care services is growing rapidly. Substantial investments are being made in pediatric hospitals to advance research and treatment, particularly for rare and complex childhood diseases. For example, in June 2023, Children’s National Hospital received a USD 96 million donation from an anonymous donor family to support rare childhood brain tumor research, recruit specialized medical talent, and accelerate the development of safer and more effective treatment options. Such investments are expected to stimulate innovation and expand the availability of advanced pediatric care services.

The pediatric hospitals market is also experiencing accelerated adoption of emerging technologies, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. These technologies streamline hospital operations, enhance data management, and improve patient outcomes. In April 2024, the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB) announced the deployment of Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered security and productivity solution designed to enhance operational efficiency while improving patient care and safety. The integration of such digital tools is expected to strengthen hospital workflows and elevate the overall quality of pediatric healthcare delivery.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pediatric Hospitals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.83% in 2023.

The U.S. held the leading market position in 2023, driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and complex medical conditions among children.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By therapeutic area, the respiratory segment led the market with a 20.49% revenue share in 2023.

By ownership type, for-profit privately owned hospitals dominated the market, accounting for 40.76% of revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 160.44 Billion

USD 160.44 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 236.03 Billion

USD 236.03 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.68%

5.68% Largest Market: North America (2023)

North America (2023) Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Pediatric Hospitals Company Insights

The pediatric hospitals market remains highly fragmented, with a strong presence of country-level and regional healthcare providers. Rising pediatric disease prevalence and increasing demand for advanced, specialized hospital services are enabling both large institutions and smaller players to capture market share. To remain competitive, organizations are actively engaging in acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and service expansions. Several smaller and regional providers—such as Children’s Hospital New Orleans, National Center for Child Health and Development, Nemours Children’s Health, and The Children’s Hospital Mumbai—continue to strengthen their service portfolios and regional presence.

Key Pediatric Hospitals Companies

Asan Medical Center

Boston Children’s Hospital

Children’s Health Queensland (The State of Queensland)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

Hôpital Necker-Enfants Malades / AP-HP

Texas Children’s

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids)

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The pediatric hospitals market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising pediatric healthcare needs, increasing investments in specialized care, and rapid digital transformation across hospital systems. Continued funding for rare disease research, coupled with the integration of AI-driven and cloud-based solutions, is enhancing care quality and operational efficiency. As demand for advanced pediatric services grows globally—particularly in emerging regions—pediatric hospitals are expected to play a critical role in delivering innovative, patient-centric care while driving long-term market expansion.