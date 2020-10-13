CBSE. launches Mathematics Practice books for class 7th to 10th under the guidance of Education Ministry.

Mumbai, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Board of Secondary Education officially tweeted on 7th October, 2020 through an official circular regarding the launch of Mathematics Practice book for students of class 7th to 10th. The circular said that the Central Board of Secondary Education is very much delightful to promote Mathematics Literacy via the Mathematics Practice books. These Practice books include problems or sums which are related to real life situations. Due to such real life situation based problem solving students can use their theoretical concepts practically. It allows the students to examine the problem and find solutions of the same by themselves without the assistance of the teachers and parents The aim of the Maths Practice book is to help students to solve problems until school resumes physically.

The circular also mentions that it assures that the students will have fun while solving these problems and will start enjoying Mathematics subject. The book promotes critical thinking and problem solving abilities in every student of class 7th to 10th. The Practice book is designed under the guidance of the Education Ministry and is approved by the Ministry. The book is designed in a way that students will enjoy and won’t get bored at home due to close down of schools physically. The problems in the practice book are made fun-filled and full of exciting learning material keeping the students engrossed in fruitful learning. The practice book is made student friendly as it aims at fun-filled learning with minimalistic theories and more of practical experience. These books are available on the official website of CBSE and DIKSHA platform.

