Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Set to Reach US$ 96,339.2 Million by 2033 | FMI

The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is poised for remarkable growth, with the net worth of total pharmaceutical plastic packaging products expected to reach US$ 54,820.9 million in the year 2023. According to a recent analysis report, the market is projected to progress at a robust CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033, reaching a net valuation of US$ 96,339.2 million by 2033.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Medication Development: The increasing development of various medications and drugs globally is driving the demand for pharmaceutical plastic packaging solutions. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in custom packaging solutions to meet the requirements for both domestic and international markets. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has further fueled the demand for pharmaceutical products, leading to increased adoption of pharmaceutical plastic packaging solutions for the safe and efficient storage and transportation of medications.

During the pandemic, pharmaceutical and packaging industries faced challenges in the supply chain and the need to change the packaging. Limitations on transportation were creating insufficiency of the raw material and other resources, straining the pharmaceutical plastic packaging solution production processes.

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Study Report

The United States pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is expected to witness consistent growth of 3.6% in the forecast period, owing to rising demand after the pandemic.

East Asia has emerged as the most lucrative market for pharmaceutical plastic packaging and is expected to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 12 billion by 2030.

Among the different types of products, plastic bottles rule the roost by contributing 40% market share, followed by caps & closures.

Primary packaging witnesses the highest demand as it comes in direct contact with the drug. Secondary and tertiary packaging implies the packaging of different groups of primary packaging.

The next generation of prefilled syringes and cartridges is expected to outbid demand for expensive intravenous infusions (IV infusions) during the forecast period. Such advancements may lead to significant momentum in the production and sales of pharmaceutical plastic packaging going forward.

Also, Zip-lock bags and pouches are gaining significant traction in the global market as it requires skill to slide a zipper and access the content. Further, the flap provided on the zipper covers it completely when the bag is not in use making it higher in demand these days. It could be quite lucrative for drug packaging solution providers to increase their production capacity and market position in the coming days.

Growth Drivers in Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Industry:

Increasing Drug Production: The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a surge in drug development and production, driving the demand for innovative and efficient packaging solutions to ensure product safety and compliance. Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Growing regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical packaging, including child-resistant and tamper-evident features, are pushing companies to adopt advanced plastic packaging solutions that meet these standards. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: As global healthcare expenditure continues to rise, there is a corresponding increase in pharmaceutical consumption. This growth in demand is propelling the need for packaging solutions that enhance drug stability, shelf life, and ease of use. Focus on Patient Convenience: With a shift towards patient-centric healthcare, there is a growing emphasis on packaging designs that enhance patient convenience, such as unit-dose packaging, blister packs, and user-friendly features. Advancements in Material Technology: Continuous innovations in plastic materials and packaging technologies, such as smart packaging with sensors for monitoring drug integrity, are driving growth in the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market.

Industry Trends:

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly adopting environmentally friendly packaging materials and practices, driven by a global trend towards sustainability. This includes the use of recycled plastics, biodegradable materials, and reduced packaging waste. Digitalization and Smart Packaging: Integration of digital technologies into pharmaceutical packaging, such as RFID tags and QR codes, enables improved traceability, anti-counterfeiting measures, and real-time monitoring of product integrity, contributing to enhanced safety and compliance. Customization and Personalization: Growing demand for personalized medicine is influencing the development of customized packaging solutions. This includes packaging designs tailored to specific drug formulations, dosages, and patient needs. Rise of Biopharmaceuticals: The increasing prevalence of biopharmaceuticals and biologics in the pharmaceutical industry is impacting packaging requirements. Plastic packaging solutions are evolving to address the unique challenges associated with storing and delivering these complex and sensitive products. E-commerce Impact: The rise of online pharmacies and e-commerce in the pharmaceutical sector is influencing packaging trends. There is a growing need for packaging that not only ensures product safety during transportation but also provides a user-friendly experience for consumers receiving medications through online channels.

Key Companies Profiled

Gerresheimer AG SCHOTT AG Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc Klöckner Pentaplast Group Amcor Plc Berry Global, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company Parekhplast India Ltd West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc Wipak Group Mondi Plc. Sealed Air Corporation Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Key Segments Covered

