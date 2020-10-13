Advanced Visualization Market: Incorporation of AV Solutions in Mobile Devices

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Advanced Visualization Market by Products (Hardware, Software), Services, Solution (Standalone, Enterprise), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Radiotherapy), Clinical Application (Radiology, Orthopedics, Cardiac, Neurology) – Forecasts to 2021″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The global advanced visualization market is expected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.89 Billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2021.

By imaging modality, the magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected account for the largest share

On the basis of imaging modality, the advanced visualization industry is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, and other imaging modalities. The magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to dominate the advanced visualization market during the forecast period.

By clinical application, the hospitals, diagnostic centres, and surgical centres segment is expected account for the largest share

The advanced visualization market, by clinical application, is segmented into radiology/interventional radiology, cardiology, orthopaedics, oncology, vascular, neurology, other clinical areas (includes obstetrics/gynaecology, urology, pulmonary, and gastroenterology). In 2016, the radiology/interventional radiology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the growing adoption of centralized server-based AV software, rising market preference for process automation & digitization of radiology diagnostics, and increasing adoption of AV solutions in radiology departments.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the advanced visualization industry during the forecast period

The report covers the advanced visualization industry across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global advanced visualization market in 2016. Commercialization of advanced diagnostic products, robust R&D infrastructure across the U.S. & Canada, and high prevalence of target diseases are the factors that drive the demand growth of advanced visualization products in the region.

Leading Companies

As of 2015, the global advanced visualization market was dominated by General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Terarecon, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Pro Medicus Limited (Australia), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Geveart N.V. (Belgium), and Qi Imaging, LLC (U.S.), among others.