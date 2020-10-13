Subscription & Billing Management Market by Applications, Verticals and by Region- 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-13 — According to a research report “Subscription & Billing Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (IT, Telecom, and Media & Entertainment), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global subscription & billing management market size to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the subscription & billing management market include rising adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market for subscription & billing management, owing to the presence of the world’s leading telecom service providers and subscription & billing management vendors. With the rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and cloud-based services, there has been an upsurge in the automation of subscription processes. Thus, large enterprises in North America are ready to spend more on subscription & billing software. Countries such as the US and Canada have been expansively implementing subscription billing software with the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The most prominent driver for growth in this region is the considerable adoption of cloud-based solutions across large enterprises and SMEs, particularly in the US.

Market Players

The major Subscription & Billing Management vendors include 2Checkout (US), Apttus (US), Aria Systems (US), BillingPlatform (US), Chargebee (US), Chargify (US), cleverbridge (Germany), Gotransverse (US), Recurly (US), SaaSOptics (US), Sage Intacct (UK), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Vindicia (US), Zuora (US), Digital River (US), NetSuite (US), FastSpring (US), JustOn (Germany), Zoho (US), and Fusebill (Canada). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the subscription & billing management market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most dominating strategies adopted by major players from 2018 to 2020, which helped them innovate their offerings and increase their customer base.

Aria Systems has adopted an organic growth strategy to maximize its foothold in the subscription & billing management market. In November 2019, the company announced the availability of its Aria Crescendo Monetization Platform on Microsoft Azure. Through this enhancement, Aria Systems would offer customers multiple options for deploying their solutions on multiple cloud platforms, including Microsoft Azure. Similarly, in November 2019, Aria Systems extended its existing partnership with Constant Contact, an online marketing company in the US. According to the partnership, Constant Contact would continue to use Aria Systems’ Aria Crescendo Monetization Platform across the entirety of its business. This partnership would help Aria Systems maintain its existing customer base.

Zuora has also dominated the market with its organic growth strategies. In January 2020, Zuora partnered with Radiuz, a global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform provider, to replace Radiuz’s home-grown billing system with Zuora Billing. The partnership aims at expanding Radiuz’s business in the B2C space with on-demand mobility access for individual consumers. This partnership would help Zuora expand its customer base. In November 2019, Zuora signed a technology partnership with Vertalo, a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. Following the partnership, Zuora offered Zuora Billing to Vertalo to launch the first digital operating system for the digital assets of Vertalo.

