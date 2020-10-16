European Mammography Workstations Market Worth $14 million – Shows Impressive Growth in Germany Medical Industry

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “European Mammography Workstations Market by Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population

Increased Market Availability of Multimodality Diagnostic Platforms

Increasing Patient Awareness About the Clinical Benefits Associated With the Early Disease Diagnosis

Integration of Ai and Cloud-Based Technologies in Medical Imaging Workflows

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of modality, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the mammography workstations market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

On the basis of end users, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The breast care centers segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the mammography workstations market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased utilization of multimodal diagnostic imaging (such as PET-CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography) in advanced breast cancer diagnosis, rising number of breast screening programs across major European countries, increasing number of training & awareness programs to sensitize healthcare professionals about the advantages of multimodality mammography workstations, and the growing number of public-private breast care centers across key European countries.

Germany accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market.