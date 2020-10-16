Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Forecasts and Segments 2025 by Application

Felton, California , USA, Oct 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market is expected to value at USD 1.24 trillion by 2025. The 3PL industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the recent technological advancement in the various logistics services, rising transportation activities in both developed and developing economies across the globe and increasing shipping demand.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/third-party-logistics-3pl-market/request-sample

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market.

The number of service providers are improving their supply chain capabilities due to numerous growth opportunities available, thereby driving market growth, in the recent years. Globally, the third party logistics industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the 3PL market.

Robust growth of third party logistics (3PL) industry is majorly attributed to the high-end international trade flow and the strong economic growth in the developing economies such as India, China and Brazil. Increasing transportation & infrastructural activates in the Asia Pacific and North America region is anticipated to boost market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, intra-regional trade and international among developing economies across the globe coupled with higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the market growth of third party logistics over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of various third party logistics services in various sectors such as manufacturing, retail, trade and transportation. Other application of the third party logistics services include private and local utility sector, healthcare industry, media and entertainment sectors. These factors are expected to foster market expansion of logistics industry over the forecast period. Recent adoption of thirds party logistics services in the telecommunication, banking and financial services, and information technology industry is estimated to expand overall market reach in the near future as well. In addition, development of latest technologies and introduction of novel products such as the freight brokers and different value-added services are driving market growth in the recent years.

The third party logistics market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies, increase in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold major market share in third party logistics with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, growing infrastructural activities, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the third party logistics (3PL) industry are Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DHL Express AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., and FedEx Corporation.

Know More Insights @ https://latestmarketstudy.wordpress.com