Coal Fired Power Generation Market Top Players, Competitive Analysis & Forecast Research Report, 2020

The global Coal Fired Power Generation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global coal fired power generation market size is anticipated to reach up to 2,072.8 GW until 2020, according to a new report released by Million Insights. This growth can be associated with availability of the abundant quantity of coal across the globe coupled with its low-cost price. Moreover, increasing consumption of electricity owing to the rising power need is projected to positively impact market growth.

Key Players:

The coal-fired power generation market includes key players such as China Huaneng Group, Duke Energy, Korea Electric Corporation, E.ON SE, China Datang Corporation, and China Huaneng Group. They are continuously engaged in making continuous development and rapid advances across this industry.

Growth Drivers:

The pulverized coal segment dominated the global market due to its usage of generating thermal energy through boilers. The rest of the segments like fluidized bed combustion and coal gasification are anticipated to witness CAGR of 3.9% from 2014 to 2020. This growth can be associated to increasing demand from such eco-friendly power generation technologies.

The commercial segment of application held the largest share across the global market due to rapid industrialization. On the other hand, the residential segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to features like less operational cost coupled with streamline procedure of logistics.

Several factors like rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. However, usage of eco-friendly technologies is anticipated to act as a hindrance in the market growth from 2014 to 2020. Moreover, strict rules and regulations being induced by statutory governing bodies regarding emission of greenhouse gases are further expected to restrict the market growth.

Technology Outlook:

Pulverized Coal Systems

Cyclone Furnace

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Insight:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of around 55% across the global market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% from 2014 to 2020 owing to increase in power consumption across developing countries like India and China. Europe and North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

The market across the developed region like Europe and North America is projected to show slow growth due to the strict regulatory measures. Moreover, rising environmental issues have paved the way for the usage of alternative sources of power generation especially across Europe. Thus, such emerging usage of alternative sources is anticipated to act as a hindrance to market growth.

