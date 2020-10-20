xLM and iLink Systems join hands to deliver ‘Continuously Validated’ for Microsoft Cloud Services

Philadelphia, PA, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — xLM and iLink Systems have come together to provide ‘continuously validated’ solutions designed for Microsoft apps and services to Life science customers. This strategic partnership enables the delivery of services that can very beneficial for Life science customers re-platforming to Microsoft Azure. Together we’ve developed a Managed Service Platform designed specifically for life-sciences to ‘GxP enable’ Microsoft cloud implementations.

How does this strategic partnership help Life science companies?

· Replatform with built-in GxP frameworks, efficient management of GxP workloads on Azure

· Enhance Azure cloud-hosted application output while saving on validation costs

· Minimize the time and resources spent on varied validation efforts, while keeping up with the pace of updates in Azure services

· Leverage automation services reducing the duration and effort between instance spin-up and service provisioning

· Get hands-on GxP Validation health & continuous automated compliance to 21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, and GxPs in real-time

Key Differentiators:

> Know‐How – unmatched cloud validation and FDA GxP knowledge/expertise

> Innovation Enabled – first of its kind, automated, continuous validation platform for Cloud Apps

> Built for Purpose – build around requirements of Life‐science companies to enable seamless consumption of periodic updates.

Benefits for your organization:

· Reduce time to launch qualified environments substantially from 3 months to just 3 hours

· Minimize the time spent on deployments and qualification to 90%

· Save as much as 95% on requalification costs

· Improve qualification coverage by more than 500%

About xLM: xLM – Continuous Validation is a technology firm based in the Greater Philadelphia Area, PA. It’s managed service is governed by a cutting-edge Quality Management System built on ISO 9001:2015, 21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11 and GxPs. xLM is a subsidiary of ValiMation Inc., an established name in the GxP and validation-related consulting space serving big and small Life Sciences companies globally since 1996.

About iLink Systems: iLink Systems has 18+ years of providing Infrastructure Services and Solutions. They manage 50+ Data Centers, and 67,000+ assets. They’ve invested in platforms, tools and a robust ecosystem of alliances that helps them deliver differentiated value. They’re a Microsoft CSP Tier 1 Partner and a Product Development Partner. They hold ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 3 certifications and have achieved an overall Microsoft customer satisfaction survey score is 192.31/200 (The average score for Gold Certified partner this year was 168.09).