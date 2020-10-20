Potential impact of Covid-19 on Air Hockey Table Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Air Hockey Table Market is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth. The research report predicts the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of X.XX% over the course of the given period of forecast ranging from 2018 to 2028. The valuation of the global Air Hockey Table Market was around US$X.XX%. Given the rate of development, the new valuation of the market will be around US$XX.XX by the end of the forecast period in 2028. The Fact.MR research provides detailed information about the key segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the present situation of the vendor landscape of the global Air Hockey Table Market.

The Air Hockey Table Market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Regional Overview

Developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of prominent air hockey table companies with high investment capabilities and significant demand for air hockey tables. Also, there is an increasing trend of installing gaming areas in residences in North America and Europe, which will provide increased opportunities for the air hockey table market. Rapidly emerging clubs, malls, etc. serve the majority of the air hockey table demand in developing regions such as APEJ and MEA. The sports industry in Latin America is rapidly emerging, while the demand for air hockey tables is observed to be low in this region. The presence of various associations in several areas such as the U.S. Air Hockey Table Association (USAA) and Air Hockey Player Associations, will drive the growth of the air hockey table market. Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a larger market size while Asia Pacific is pegged to experience higher growth in the air hockey table market. Countries such as China and Japan are manufacturing tables at lower costs, inventing new trends and driving technology changes. Thus, these countries are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Air Hockey Table Market covers the profile of the following top players:

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the air hockey table market are,

Recroom Products

Dynamo Ltd.

Game Tables USA

NM Amusement

Panchal Billiards

Escalade Sports

Huizhou Double-Star Sports Good Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Air Hockey Table Market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Segmentation

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Commercial

Residential

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as:

Home

Arcades

Bars

Clubs

Other End-uses

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of table type as:

Arcade Style Table

Basic Design Table

Tabletop Variation

Multi-game Table

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of age as:

Small-Puck Model

Large-Puck Model

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

2 feet

4 feet – 6 feet

7 feet – 8 feet

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of scoring method as:

Electronic

Manual Slider

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Online

Retail Outlets

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In addition to understanding the demand patterns of various end users, the report on the Air Hockey Table Market also enumerates trends expected to attract investments by other various associated industries.

The global Air Hockey Table Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

What Other insights does the Air Hockey Table Market market report offers?