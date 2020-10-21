Vertical Farming Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2020 to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Vertical Farming Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025 owing to rise in use of IoT (Internet of Things) for agriculture and crop production. A vertical farm ensures the sustainability of cities by addressing food security to the ever-increasing population. It is rather a simple concept of urban farming. Many cities across the globe have adopted the models of vertical farming. There can be three types or multiple models of vertical farming, viz, vertical farming carried on old warehouses and buildings; the second type takes place on rooftops, old buildings and residential structures and the third type takes place on multi-storeyed building, restaurants and retail stores.

The success of vertical farming is proportional to the size of vertical farming mentioned above. Vertical farming techniques hence encourage the city dwellers to opt for eco-friendly farming practices by following correct methods of waste disposal.

Vertical farming industry is driven by factors such as rise in automation and increasing use of big data analytics to maximize the yield of production. Rise in urbanization and rising demand for high quality foods coupled with novel techniques of farming is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future. Use of several mechanisms to optimize the crop yield under suitable climatic conditions is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. However, cost of investment and availability of fewer crop varieties coupled with dearth of technical proficiency are likely to restrain the market growth in the forecast period up to 2025.

Vertical Farming Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Shipping container

Building-based

Vertical Farming Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Lighting

Hydroponic components

Climate control

Sensors

Vertical Farming Growing Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

The key players in the vertical farming industry include Bright Farms, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, Koninklijke, Aerofarms, Illumitex Inc., Sky Greens and Green Sense Farms.

Vertical Farming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

