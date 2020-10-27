Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market: Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Biopsies

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

[134 pages Report] The aspiration and biopsy needles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 1,272 Million by 2024 from USD 894 Million in 2019.

What drives the market?

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Cancer Awareness Initiatives Undertaken By Governments and Global Health Organizations

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Biopsies

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the aspiration and biopsy needle market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the aspiration and biopsy needles market in 2019

This report covers the aspiration and biopsy needles market across four major geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the largest share of the fine needle aspiration market in 2019. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer in the US and Canada and cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by local governments and global health organizations in the North America region are the key factors driving market growth.

Key Market Players

CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc (US), INRAD Inc. (US), Somatex Medical Technologies (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Remington Medical (US), HAKKO CO.,LTD (Japan), and Merit Medical Systems (US) are some of the major players in the aspiration and biopsy needles market.

