Smart Meters Market Forecast and Segments, 2018 to 2026

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the SMART METERS market over the forecast period (2018-2026). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the SMART METERS market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the SMART METERS market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the SMART METERS market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the SMART METERS, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this SMART METERS market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2026

After reading the SMART METERS market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global SMART METERS market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total SMART METERS market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global SMART METERS market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the SMART METERS market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each SMART METERS market player.

The SMART METERS market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Smart gas meters prevails the smart meters market growth

Smart meters comprises smart electric meters, smart water meters and smart gas meters. Smart electric meters hold the largest share in the smart meters market. The traditional electric meters are being replaced by smart electric meters, especially in the developed countries. Electric power system is undergoing a transformation with the integration of newer technologies such as smart meters. Although it is more than a decade since electric meters were first deployed, now electric companies have started to focus on creating value form the data and capabilities that smart meters enable. Smart electric meters convey the real-time information about the usage of electricity and removes the hassle of personnel visiting the premises to note the reading. The demand for smart gas meters is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period. Based on end-users, residential end-users dominate the demand for smart meters. However, the adoption of smart meters is faster in commercial and industrial applications.

Prominent SMART METERS market players covered in the report contain:

Itron Inc, Iskraemeco d.d, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaka Electric Co. Ltd, Elster Group GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ICSA(India) Limited, Schneider Electric Sa, and Holley Metering Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the SMART METERS market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each SMART METERS market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The SMART METERS market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the SMART METERS market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global SMART METERS market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global SMART METERS market?

What opportunities are available for the SMART METERS market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global SMART METERS market?

