Tarps Now® Increases Commitment to Industrial Grade Heavy Duty Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce expansion to its industrial grade lineup of Heavy Duty Tarps and Covers expanding the number of lines of heavy tarps and coverings engineered to meet the needs of Contractors, Trucking, Aerospace, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Warehousing industries.

Noting increased demand in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contractors throughout the North American construction marketplace, Tarps Now® is preparing for sharp increases in demand anticipated in connection with forthcoming stimulus legislation, as well as infrastructure spending.

Special focus is being applied to meeting the needs of EPC contractors who are actively engaged in completing turn-key projects, Tarps Now® has engineered its business model to rapidly process custom order flows. EPC contractors require accurate cost quotes, rapid order processing and deliveries of heavy duty tarp and covering products used to develop and construct a wide range of facilities serving heavy industry, renewable energy projects, highway construction projects, electric utility transmission projects, oil and gas pipelines, and many other types of industrial and residential community construction projects.

Tarps Now® Construction Industry Tarp Covering Products Include:

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

