Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 90.18 billion by 2025. Controlled drug delivery system is a system that carries the drug at a programmed rate, for systemically or locally, for a definite period. Controlled release drug delivery employs drug-encapsulating devices from that therapeutic agent might be released at measured rates for long periods, extending from days to months.

These systems offer many benefits over traditional methods of drug delivery, comprises increased patient comfort and compliance, tailoring of drug release rates, and protection of fragile drugs. The controlled release drug delivery market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.8% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Controlled release drug delivery market is segmented based on technology, mechanism, application, and region.

Highly enhanced technology used includes Targeted Delivery, Wurster Technique, Transdermal, Coacervation, Implants, Micro Encapsulation, and others that could be explored in controlled release drug delivery market in the future period. Targeted delivery sector accounted for the largest market share of controlled release drug delivery and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. However, micro encapsulation sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Chemically Activated, Polymer Matrix Based Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, and Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems are the release mechanisms that could be explored in controlled release drug delivery market in the forecast period. Chemically activated sector accounted for the largest market share of controlled release drug delivery and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The sector consists of enzyme-responsive solutions, pH-activated, and hydrolysis of activated solutions. Also, polymer matrix based system sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with significant market share in the foremost period.

The key players of controlled release drug delivery industry are Aradigm Corporation, Depomed, Inc., Capsugel; Merck and Co., Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Corium International, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Alkermes plc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

