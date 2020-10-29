Melorra Launches French Fashion Inspired Jewellery Range: The Parisian Posh Collection

Bangalore, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — India’s leading lightweight jewellery brand, Melorra, recently launched another AW 2020/21 collection on 23rd October. As a part of their #FridayRefresh launch, the brand turned one of the most popular global trends, French fashion, into a range of gold and diamond jewellery. Melorra unveiled the Parisian Posh Collection by drawing inspiration from the numerous runway and celebrity fashion designs that are making a wave in the industry. They adapted the French fashion in such a way that the collection reflects its stylized cut and posh nature.

The Parisian Posh collection brilliantly brings forth the antique style of French fashion infused with the modern touch of elegance and cosmopolitan nature. Even the runways showcasing the new range of AW 2020/21 fashion collections were all filled with latex and bourgeois dress material and shades. Be it French-inspired silk blouses, tweed, blazers topped with latex, and sheer tops, the stylized French fashion was making a huge splash in almost every fashion showcase. The celebrities were also not left behind in embracing the Parisian way of dressing as they unapologetically adopted flared pant-suit and dresses and latex attires. Even puffed sleeves and fur coats are a major hit among the celebrities, nationally and internationally.

The designer of the Parisian Posh Collection has immensely studied French fashion and its amalgamation with the modern look to bring the new jewellery range of Melorra. As per the designer, AW 20 is all about ‘bourgeois state of mind’ and this season is ‘all about latex’ of quirky add-ons to classic styling. She speaks, “this season was about latex, OTT sleeves, boots, and whatnots. Hence, we created a range of gold and diamonds to compliment your sophisticated work vibe with a touch of quirk.”

More About the Parisian Posh Collection

The Parisian Posh Collection consists of 35 yellow gold and diamond jewellery items with the classic cosmopolitan structure to give the piece a work vibe in high polish.

The collection range incorporates yellow gold and diamond rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and bangles.

Jewellery pieces under the Parisian Posh Collection range from 16,000 to 2,08,000.

All the accessories under the Parisian Posh Collection are available in 18K yellow gold studded with diamond stones.

All the jewellery designs of the Parisian Posh Collection are up for grabs of the website: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/collection/W20/Parisian-Posh/

About Melorra

Melorra is a Bengaluru-based online jewellery brand that offers lightweight and trendy jewellery of gold, diamond, and gemstones. The brand designs jewellery based on global fashion trends, which caters to the jewellery needs of modern women.

Moreover, Melorra ships its products across India and covers over 26,000 pin codes with the cash on delivery payment option. All the gold jewellery sold by Melorra are BIS hallmarked, and the diamonds and gemstone items are SGL and IGI certified and come with a 30-day return/exchange offer and lifetime exchange option. The brand encompasses more than 10000 jewellery designs.