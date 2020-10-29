Live Cell Imaging Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Live Cell Imaging Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing popularity of kinetic research over fixed cellular analysis. Live cell imaging is the study of cells in real-time with the help of images obtained from microscopes and screening systems. Technology has enhanced the approach of scientists to examine proteins, internal cell structures molecular synergy and cellular processes. This allows them to observe cells and to understand the in-depth analysis instead of learning the images of fixed cells.

More information that is precise can be achieved with the help of live cell imaging that plays an important role in understanding cell dynamics in research fields like immunology, microbiology, neurology and others. Technological modernizations in live cell imaging are projected to fulfill the demands of different end-users. Technological improvements along with other factors are likely to boost the live cell imaging market in the forecast period at CAGR of 8.5%.

The growing concern of cancer is one of the major factors for the rising demand for the live cell imaging technology. Moreover, governments worldwide are taking initiatives to fund the cell-based research which will contribute live cell imaging industry. Besides, live cell imaging can be used for a wide number of applications along with understanding of dynamics processes of cellular structures.

Additionally, live cell imaging can also be used to study cell integrity, enzyme activity, protein trafficking exocytosis, localization of molecules and endocytosis among others. Likewise, the process can also be applied to observe the molecules in live animals. The pharmaceuticals companies are also adopting the live cell imaging for high-quality screening. Conversely, the costly installation of live cell imaging is acting as a restraint for the live cell imaging industry. Dearth in technical proficiency also restrains the market growth. Moreover, with rising investments in training and developments programs is expected to affect comparatively less in the near future. Also, the live cell imaging techniques is gradually being used in the pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized medicine which is predicted to fuel the market.

Live cell imaging market is categorized on the basis of product type, technology, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into Consumable, Equipment, and Software. Equipment is projected to hold larger share of live cell imaging industry in near future. The equipment segmented is further divided into microscopes, cell analyzers, standalone systems, and image-capturing instruments. Based on consumables, the market is divided into assay kits, media, reagents and others.

In terms of technology, live cell imaging market is segmented into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high-content analysis (HCA), ratiometric imaging, total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy (TRIF), multiphoton excitation microscopy (MPE), and others. On the basis of application, is divided into Stem cells, Cell Biology and Drug Discovery.

The prominent live cell imaging industry players comprise Becton, Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Molecular Devices, LCC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Nikon Corporation, GE Healthcare, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

Live Cell Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

