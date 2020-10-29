Sheldon is the Perfect Choice for Improve Resource Allocation and Data Visualization | Best Project Management Software

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Sheldon is a project and resource management tool for small and medium size companies. Sheldon Project Management Software also provides financial tracking. It helps users visualize data and make better decisions. It uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide users with accurate and detail analysis and predications. It has a simple and easy to use interface.

Some of the features of Sheldon are:

Team Management – It allows users to keep track of all the activities and tasks carried out by the team. It stores information on the skills of each individual and helps managers to select the right people for the right tasks. It also gives managers a view of which team members are currently working on a task and which members are available.

Progress – Sheldon provides users with a view of their progress on projects. It allows users to not only create a plan for the project but also track and monitor the status of the project. It also allows users to see if they are hitting their targets in terms of revenue and costs.

Time Tracking – Time Tracking is one of the unique and main features of Sheldon. Users can add the time spent on their projects and managers can analyze the data and create billing information for clients from the same.

User–Friendly – The software is user friendly and providers users with real time guidance so new users can also work on them with no or little training. It does not need extensive training to learn and can be integrated with existing tools and software’s as well to provide a clear picture of all operations. Sheldon Pricing per user is also very affordable and standard.

Other Features – Sheldon also enables companies to upload their logo on content so readymade reports can be generated with little effort. It also users to save content in various forms such as PDF, Excel etc. It allows users to import data as well from different sources so the same can be analyzed.

About Project Management Software:

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resource for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational cost and overall risk associated with tasks being performed.

