Increase in Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging to Drive the Food Processing Equipment Market

The key players profiled in the feed processing equipment market, which have a strong global presence, include Robert Bosch (Germany), GEA Group (Germany), IMA Group (Italy), COESIA Group (Italy), Ishida (Japan), and ARPAC (US), Multivac (Germany), Omori Machinery Company (Japan), Nichrome India (India), Adelphi Group (UK), Kaufman Engineered Systems (US), and Lindquist Machine Corporation (US).

The key market players adopted various growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and collaborations to cater to the increasing demand for food packaging technology and equipment. Companies have been expanding their product portfolios across the globe to establish themselves as the leading players in the food packaging technology and equipment market.

The key players are focusing on strategic expansion with new product launch and product enhancement in the food packaging technology and equipment market. For instance, in September 2017, Robert Bosch (Germany) launched Osgood RFS-Series rotary in North America. The machine fills, seals, and caps dairy products in premade cups in a hygienic manner. It provides a complete production line solution and efficient and easy delivery to customers.

Robert Bosch is one of the leading global suppliers of food packaging technology and equipment. The company offers its services to the food and pharmaceutical industries, while also providing consulting services. Bosch Packaging Technology, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch (Germany), is engaged in the supplying of filling, processing, and packaging technology. For instance, in May 2017, Bosch launched Kliklok Integrated Topload Cartoner (ITC) for forming, loading, and closing. It is suitable for bakery and confectionery products. The product will help the company to offer food manufacturers a complete solution of primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging.

The GEA Group is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, development, and production of processing technologies for the food processing industry, along with other process industries. The company operates through five business segments, namely, process engineering, mechanical equipment, refrigeration technologies, farm technologies, and food solutions. It focuses on developing its existing product portfolio by expanding its capacity. For instance, in May 2017, GEA launched OxyCheck, a new quality control product to check the oxygen level and seal integrity in the modified atmosphere packaged food products. This will help in ensuring a longer shelf life of food products and benefit users in the long term. It also launched GEA DeltaPak packaging machine for small operations and standard packing. This product was introduced as an alternative for GEA PowerPak machines.

