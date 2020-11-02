Key Trends Shaping the Spray Drying Equipment Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global spray drying equipment market size estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025.

Key factors responsible for the growth of the spray drying equipment market include the increase in demand for convenience food products and technological advancements in spray drying equipment. The stages in the spray drying process consist of feed preparation, two-fluid nozzle atomization, centrifugal atomization, drying, and separation of powder from moist gas.

Various factors have played a vital role in the growth of the spray drying equipment market globally. The major drivers include an increase in consumption for functional foods, a rise in demand for infant formula, preference for encapsulation of food ingredients, and a surge in the consumption of processed foods (ready-to-eat meals, protein powders, seasonings, and others) due to the busy lifestyles. An exponential rise in the number of patents for the development of encapsulation technologies over the years is projected to contribute to the growth of the business, with end users willing to spend extra to fuse health-promoting ingredients in food products.

The spray drying equipment market is segmented by product type (rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized spray dryer, and centrifugal), application (food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and feed), cycle type (open and closed type), drying stage (single-stage, two-stage, and multi-stage), and flow type (co-current, counter-current, and mixed current).

Based on the application, the spray drying equipment market is segmented into food, feed, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others (including functional ceramic material, agriculture, and pollution control.). The food segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the next five years, due to the increasing consumption of milk powder and othet food & beverage powders.

Based on product type, the spray drying equipment market is segmented into rotary atomizers, nozzle atomizers, fludized, centrifugal, and others (including customized and laboratory-specific mini spray dryers). Due to their varied applications in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed, the market for rotary atomizers is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players in this region focus on partnerships and agreements to meet with the customer demands and strengthen their position in the competitive market. Factors such as technological innovations for the development of energy efficient spray dryers that can be used in various industries have further contributed to the growth of this market.

