Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 million by 2025 – North America Shows Impressive Growth in Medical Industry

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the breast reconstruction market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Rising incidence of breast cancer

Increasing awareness

Reimbursements for breast reconstruction

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Development of 3D-printed implants

Recent Developments in Industry:

In 2019, Polytech Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for its textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)

In 2018, J&J launched CPX4 breast tissue expander

In 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics merged with G&G Biotechnology

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market.

Based on the product, segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on type, segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Key Market Players;

The prominent players operating in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.(China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), PMT Corporation (US), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device (China)

Johnson & Johnson is one of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.