Tissue Expander Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

The global Tissue Expander Market size is expected to value at USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the number of reconstruction and cosmetics surgeries. Globally, the tissue expanders market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Breast reconstruction gains a wide popularity among women leading to substantial revenue generation in last couple of years. Increasing adoption of the tissue expanders in various reconstruction procedures such as scalp reduction surgery and various reconstruction procedures involving face, neckline, arms, and legs, are anticipated to drive the market growth over forecast period. Additionally, rise in the demand of breast reconstruction, mainly from developed countries are predicted to fuel growth of the market in years to come.

Breast cancer is one of the most prominent type of cancer among women across the globe. Skin cancer condition has also witnessed substantial growth, in recent years. These factors are driving demand of the mastectomy and lumpectomy procedures for the treatment of breast cancer and skin cancer in various regions of the globe. More than two lacs cases of breast cancer among women and two thousand among men have been identified in recent years across North American region alone. Increasing prevalence of the breast cancer and growing demand of the mastectomy and lumpectomy procedures are some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the tissue expander industry in upcoming years. Higher success rate of procedures is expected to drive the demand of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in occurrence of traumatic conditions and e in occurrence of road accidents across the globe are estimated to boost market growth. As per reports presented by World Health Organization (WHO), each year as ,many as ten million people are either injured or parentally disabled because of road accidents, thus leading to increase in the demand of reconstructive procedures involving body parts such as head, arms, and legs. Some of these procedures or surgeries require cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, leading to the rise in demand of tissue expanders industry in recent years.

Breast reconstruction is one of the fastest growing segment in the tissue expander market with substantial revenue generation in last couple of years. Increasing popularity of the breast reconstruction segment is attributed to growing preference towards mastectomy by surgeons or healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of the reconstruction surgery after mastectomy among women is one of the critical factors for the sustained growth of breast reconstruction segment.

The key players in the tissue expander industry are Mentor Worldwide Limited, PMT Co., Allergan plc, Sientra Incorporations, GroupeSebbin S.A.S., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Corporations, Koken Corporations, and Eurosilicone S.A.S.

The tissue expander industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies, higher healthcare expenditure and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the tissue expander market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increase in prevalence of trauma cases, rise in the number of road accidents, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

