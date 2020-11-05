Ureteroscopy Market Worth $1,054.1 million – Growth Dynamics & Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Global Ureteroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Adverse Effects of Lithotripsy Procedures

Improving Hospital Infrastructure

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By product type, categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global flexible ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiber optic and digital ureteroscopes

Based on application, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.

By end user, the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Some of the major players operating in semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.