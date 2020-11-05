Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals is also termed as automated lockers/parcel kiosks are the separate units that are mounted in populated places like railway stations, shopping malls, grocery channels, and walkways. These terminals allow receiver to receive parcel or return their parcels within 24/7. The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing internet penetration and e-commerce business, low operating cost, and rise in cross border deliveries are documented as major factors of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, requires large installation space for deployment, vulnerability to burglary, and growing other alternatives for delivery technology are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry is segmented based on deployment location, end-users, and region.

Outdoor terminals and indoor terminals are the deployment locations that could be explored in Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals in the forecast period. The indoor terminals sector accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because they are cost efficient in comparison with outdoor terminals to operate and install, stress-free recovery of parcels in tough weather, and provides protection against vandalism and burglary.

The market may be categorized based on end users like Institutions, retailers, government organizations, shipping and logistics, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Government organization comprise postal departments, whereas, institutions comprise universities. The shipping and logistics sector accounted for the substantial market share of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of increasing volume of parcels and delivery failures. In addition, the retail sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

The key players of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market are ENGY Company, In Post, TZ Ltd., Cleveron Ltd., Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., KEBA AG, ByBox Holdings Ltd., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Neopost group, and Bell and Howell, LLC. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

