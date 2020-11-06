Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments & Growth Drivers

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the north africa critical care equipment market and its sub-segments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

– High Replacement Rates

– Increased Private Sector Investments and Expansions

– Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors

– Huge Patient Base in India

Market Growth Opportunities:

– Development of Patient Monitors With Wireless and Sensor Technology

– Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of products, the asia critical care equipment market is divided into three segments, namely, patient monitors, ventilators, and infusion pumps. The patient monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to the increasing patient population base and the high adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by big hospitals and clinics in the emerging nations.

The patient monitors segment holds the largest share of the asia critical care equipment market in emerging nations. The increased private sector investments and expansions, premium cost of devices, high replacement rates, and development of multiparameter monitors are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market segment. Moreover, development of patient monitors with wireless and sensor technology and rising adoption of home-use and remote patient monitoring devices are other factors contributing to the growth of the patient monitors market in emerging nations.

Geographically, the global North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market is classified into Asia (excluding India), India, and the Middle East and North Africa. The critical care equipment market is estimated to be dominated by Asia. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, high adoption rate of technologically advanced critical care devices, and increasing patient population base are contributing to the large share of the Asian critical care equipment market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), BPL Medical Technologies Ltd (India), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Akas Medical (India), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Indian critical care equipment market.