Modern soul singer V’Ronica releases new single ‘Until This Is Over’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of country, gospel, and modern soul music known as V’Ronica has released her latest official single, “Until This Is Over.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Prodigee Records record label via Sony/Orchard Distribution. Soulful, inspirational, and very, very timely, “Until This Is Over” introduces V’Ronica as one of the most uplifting artists of the trying 2020 year.

Las Vegas, NV’s V’Ronica cites as main artistic influences Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Patti Labelle, and Whitney Houston. With an emphasis on clarion vocals and a positive, empowering message, “Until This Is Over” by V’Ronica has a little something for every citizen of the world.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Until This Is Over,” V’Ronica says that she was inspired to write “Until This Is Over” by the “world pandemic and all the struggles I see with people dying from COVID-19 and the fight for justice and equality.”

“I wanted to send out a message of hope, healing, peace and unity,” writes V’Ronica. “We can rise if we stand as one! Until this is over — the pandemic and the fight for justice and equality — we need to pray! Prayer goes where we can’t. It still works.”

Music aside, V’Ronica is also known as Dr. Veronica A. Johnson, the author of When Hallelujah Hurts (link provided below).

In addition to her music, V’Ronica is also an ordained minister originally from Decatur, Alabama and the author of When Hallelujah Hurts. She has performed and ministered throughout the USA in the the east (Maryland, Virginia), the west (Nevada, California) and the south (Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee), as well as in both East and West Africa (Nigeria, Kenya) where a pastor gave her an African name: Onyinyechi, or, “God’s Gift.”

“I want to dedicate this song to the world during this pandemic and current events. Let the music speak to bring healing and hope! Special thanks to my beloved husband for his support and my son who composed and produced this song. Thank you, family, for your love and support, but most importantly, thank you to my Heavenly Father for giving me this gift to share with the world.”

“Until This Is Over” by V’Ronica on the Prodigee Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, country, gospel, and modern soul music fans.

“Until This Is Over” by V’Ronica —

https://www.amazon.com/Until-This-is-Over-Single/dp/B08JSD4FDG

Official Music Video —

https://youtu.be/RyBanOHzJEc

Official Website —

www.vronica.net

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook —

@Vronicasmusic