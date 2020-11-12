Information Security Consulting Market by Security Type – Network Security, Application Security, Database Security, and Endpoint Security – Global Forecast to 2021

According to market research report “Information Security Consulting Market by Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Database Security, and Endpoint Security), Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The information security consulting market is estimated to grow from USD 16.12 Billion in 2016 to USD 26.15 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The major forces driving the information security consulting market are rising network complexities due to mergers and acquisitions and third-party application deployment. The information security consulting market is growing rapidly because of the growing security needs of Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, and increased deployment of web & cloud-based business applications.

North America is expected to dominate the information security consulting market in 2016

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the information security consulting market in 2016, due to the technological advancements and early adoption of cyber security in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving forces for this growth are increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across industry verticals in APAC countries, especially India and China.

Aerospace & defense vertical to have the largest market size in 2016

The information security consulting market is also segmented by various industry verticals, out of which, the adoption of security consulting services is expected to be the highest in the aerospace and defense vertical, as the critical data and applications used by this vertical are prone to advanced threats. Moreover, government & public utilities, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), and Information Technology (IT) & telecom verticals are expected to gain traction during the forecast period

Application security to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021

Cyber security solutions are used to secure the network infrastructure and the devices connected through it. The emerging IoT, BYOD trends, and connected number of devices & applications are susceptible to Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Application security is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the global information security consulting market during the period of 2016–2021. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016, due to the greater awareness of cyber security and early adoption of security consulting services in this region.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, business expansions, and product developments, adopted by major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors include Ernst & Young (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Accenture plc (Ireland), Atos SE (France), Deloitte (U.K.), KPMG (U.K.), PwC (U.K.), BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), and Wipro Limited (India).

