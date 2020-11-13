Breeze – A Software That Makes Project Management More Smoother

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Breeze project management software is a platform that can be used by anybody without any training or guidance. It has a simple and intuitive user interface that focuses on human productivity operating on limited and useful tools such as Slack, Freshbooks, Harvest and Toggl. The streamlined interface is fast and efficient in its functioning.

Breeze Project Management Software is a simple tool that makes business management smoother, efficient, and more profit yielding. The tools work to simplify the complex tasks of project management by displaying who is working on different segments of the project, how the work is being done and how much time it’ll take. As an incorporation of crucial features, it reduces the distractions that one can have due to the complex and diverse nature of projects.

Depending upon the kind of business, Breeze pricing plans vary from $29 per month to $249 per month. The variation of breeze pricing plans also impacts the number of users allowed as mentioned below:

Freelancer- $29/month: up to 5 users

Small business- $59/month: up to 12 users

Large team- $129/month: up to 30 users

Enterprise- $249/month: up to 60 users

The company offers a 14-day free trial for every subscription through its website. In order to avail of this, the user has to register on the official website.

Team management: Assign and keep a check on the deadlines. Observe and evaluate the work done by each team member

Task management: Access the entire work at one place for higher productivity. Save time on tasks that require less attention

Collaborative approach: Manage the tasks efficiently through the necessary tools. Brainstorm and edit tasks while teaming up with other members

Team assessment: Receive analytics on the division of time and effort of all team members. Export and share client reports with team members

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441