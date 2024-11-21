Urology Imaging Systems Market to Reach USD 486.4 Million by 2028, Growing at a 3.7% CAGR

The global urology imaging systems market is set for steady growth, with sales projected to exceed USD 391.6 million in 2022. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, reaching an estimated USD 486.4 million by 2028.

Urology imaging systems, which are critical for diagnosing and treating urological conditions such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and prostate issues, are experiencing increased demand driven by advancements in imaging technology and rising awareness of urological health.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Advancements in Imaging Technology: Innovations such as high-resolution ultrasound, CT scans, and MRI systems are improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

The projected growth of the urology imaging systems market highlights the vital role these technologies play in improving patient care and the overall management of urological diseases.

: Regional Insights: North America is expected to maintain a dominant position in the market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high levels of awareness about urological health. However, regions like Asia-Pacific are anticipated to show rapid growth due to improvements in healthcare access and increasing investments in medical technology.

2013 to 2021 Urology Imaging Systems Market Outlook in Comparison to 2022 to 2028 Growth Forecast

The urology imaging systems market is expected to register 3.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, up from 3.8% CAGR recorded during 2013 to 2021, predicts Future Market Insights.

The increasing cases of kidney stones in various parts of the globe is one of the major factors bolstering the sales of urology imaging solutions. According to the National Kidney Foundation, from 2013 to 2014, the prevalence of kidney stones was 10% in the USA ., while in the late 2000s, it was 8.8%. It is likely to surge worldwide in the near future because of obesity, not drinking enough water, and consumption of sugar and protein-rich food and beverages.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the urology imaging systems market are focusing on the production of novel systems to cater to the high demand from patients across the globe. Other players are conducting extensive research and development activities to introduce technologically developed urology imaging solutions. A few of them are also participating in the acquisition strategy to expand their existing product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

In January 2022, Olympus, a manufacturer of optics and reprography products headquartered in Japan, published the findings of independent clinical studies in the Journal of Urology. The study found that the treatment of kidney stones with SOLTIVE Premium SuperPulsed Laser System can provide the potential for lower procedures costs, better patient outcomes, and shorter procedure times, as compared to those performed with Holmium: YAG.

In January 2022, Promaxo, Inc., a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company based in California, sold its in-office MRI system to Kasraeian Urology. The USA. FDA recently approved the company’s single-sided MRI system equipped with AI-based imaging for in-office use. It would enable hospitals and practices to seamlessly and accurately guide prostate interventions, thereby overcoming the limitations of conventional MRI systems.

Key Companies Profiled

Philips Healthcare; GE Healthcare; Siemens Healthcare; Analogic Corporation; Esaote S.p.A.; Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Hitachi Medical Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; Mindray Medical International Limited

Urology Imaging Systems Market by Category

By Product Type:

Ultrasound Systems

Fluoroscopy-based Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnosis Centers

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Oceania

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)