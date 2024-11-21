Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market to Reach USD 178.4 Million by 2034, Growing at a 4.9% CAGR

The global Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) market is projected to be valued at USD 110.6 million in 2024. The market is expected to progress at a steady pace, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an estimated USD 178.4 million by the end of the forecast period.

LAMP, a cutting-edge molecular diagnostic technique, has gained significant attention for its ability to amplify DNA or RNA under isothermal conditions, making it an ideal solution for point-of-care diagnostics, especially in resource-limited settings. The growing applications of LAMP in infectious disease detection, agriculture, and food safety are contributing to the market’s steady growth.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Rapid Diagnostics: The growing need for fast, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools, particularly in global health settings, is driving the adoption of LAMP technology.

The growing need for fast, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools, particularly in global health settings, is driving the adoption of LAMP technology. Expanding Applications Across Industries: LAMP’s versatility in fields like clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and agriculture is fueling its widespread adoption.

LAMP’s versatility in fields like clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and agriculture is fueling its widespread adoption. Advancements in Diagnostic Technology: Continuous improvements in LAMP systems and their integration with mobile devices are enhancing their utility and ease of use for healthcare providers.

Market Drivers

Increasing Disease Prevalence : The rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions is driving demand for rapid and effective diagnostic methods, including LAMP.

: The rising incidence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions is driving demand for rapid and effective diagnostic methods, including LAMP. Technological Advancements : Innovations in LAMP technology, which allows for quick and accurate DNA amplification without the need for complex thermal cycling equipment, are enhancing its adoption in clinical and research settings.

: Innovations in LAMP technology, which allows for quick and accurate DNA amplification without the need for complex thermal cycling equipment, are enhancing its adoption in clinical and research settings. Shift Towards Point-of-Care Testing: The growing emphasis on point-of-care diagnostics, particularly in resource-limited settings, is further propelling the demand for LAMP as a reliable testing method.

Applications

The LAMP technology is primarily utilized for: Diagnostics : Rapid detection of pathogens and genetic disorders. Research Purposes : Used in various research applications, including genetic studies and pathogen detection.



Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high levels of investment in diagnostic technologies. However, regions like Asia-Pacific are projected to show significant growth due to increasing healthcare needs and rising investments in medical diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape in the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Since loop-mediated isothermal amplification is still a developing process, the market is currently being controlled by a few reputed names. However, as the knowledge about the procedure grows, new entrants are steadily making their way into the market.

Market players are collaborating with healthcare and research institutions to eradicate the lack of awareness about the procedure. Both public and private investment are being sought by market players in their bid to develop the procedure further.

Recent Developments in the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

In 2023, researchers at Bath University in England developed the LoCKAmp test, described as the fastest COVID test in the world, with the help of reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification.

Also in 2023, scientists from the University of Surrey, Brunel University London, and Lancaster University, along with the NHS, GB Electronics (UK) Ltd., and Vidiia Ltd., developed the VIDIIA Hunter (VH6) platform for infectious disease testing. It combines RT-LAMP with AI.

In August 2022, LGC Clinical Diagnostics’ collaboration with Stanford Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Metabolic Health Center was extended.

Key Companies in the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Market

Jena Bioscience GmbH

HiberGene Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mast Group Ltd.

Excellgen, Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V

NIPPON GENE CO., LTD

New England Biolabs

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Segments

By Product:

Instruments Incubation Systems Turbidimeters Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Fluorescence Measuring Systems

Kits & Reagents DNA Polymerase Primer Mix DNA Polymerase & Primer Mix Dyes Other Reagents



By Technology:

Microfluidic Technology

Advanced Infrared Optical Technology

Modern Microsystem Technology

By Application:

Diagnostic Purposes

Research Purposes

By End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

