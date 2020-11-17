A Global Virtual Gathering with New Series—Scientologists @home

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s new Scientologists @home video series provides a platform for viewers across the globe to share their favorite pastimes, tips and technology for getting through this unique moment in history.

Recognizing the importance of staying connected to one another, the self-shot videos feature Scientologists doing everything from Indian dancing in Ireland to making apple-cider donuts in Tennessee. Since launching on Scientology Network and the Daily Connect website, the series has exploded in popularity, with people from over 200 cities and 40 countries around the world, ages 5 to 80, submitting their videos.

The upbeat and optimistic tone to each video is punctuated with Scientologists sharing how they’ve been studying and applying Scientology technology to help them through this period. From studying books by L. Ron Hubbard to doing free online courses at home or at work, these are tools millions use to improve their lives.

“Be positive and we’ll all get through this” is the universal message resonating strongly throughout the series.

Watch new videos daily on Scientology Network (DIRECTV Channel 320) and streaming online at scientology.tv/AtHome.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

