Shincheonji Church of Jesus Held the 3rd “End of COVID-19” Online Prayer Meeting

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee) hosted an online prayer meeting for the government, medical staff, patients and families who have been and continue to dedicate all their energy for the end of COVID-19 around the world on the 15th of November.

‘The 3rd Global Religious Union Prayer Meeting’ was hosted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus on the 15th of this month. Chairman Lee also suggested that all religious people who share the same sentiment should join him with a united heart. The prayer meeting was broadcasted live on Shincheonji Jesus Church’s official YouTube channel at 3 p.m, with the participation of the congregation from Korea and abroad. People of faith from around the world who wish for COVID-19 to end also joined the event.

Taking place ahead of Shincheonji’s group plasma donation, with the participation of 4,000 of its members who fully recovered from COVID-19, the event had been prepared by the suggestion of Chairman Lee to pray for an effective and quick development of a vaccine and for the global pandemic to end. In particular, it meant that religion should take the initiative in overcoming the pandemic beyond each denomination and religion.

Chairman Lee also said, “There are so many people suffering from COVID-19. Especially in February, when many people were infected in the church, and the saints and citizens suffered a lot. We must actively pray to God for the end of COVID-19 and for the sake of the country and the people.” Hence, he suggested an online prayer meeting, saying, “As the world is suffering from COVID-19, let’s pray that religious people from all over the world will gather their hearts and get out of the disaster quickly.”

“Even as the church shutdown orders are lifted, the church should not conduct face-to-face services or meetings with any participants to prevent the members from contracting COVID-19. We must take preventive measures and care for the members’ health by preparing non-contact thermometers and other necessities.” he continued.

Since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in February this year, Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been praying for the end of COVID-19, the safety of government health officials, the medical staff, and the recovery of patients.

A member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, “Ahead of the third group plasma donation in which 4,000 fully recovered members are planning to participate, we are praying all together for a quick vaccine development and for COVID-19 to end. We will do everything we can and act responsibly until the pandemic ends.”

※ Note: The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been holding non-face-to-face online services since February 18th, please do not make any mistake.

Online Prayer Gathering

Prayer messages from around the world